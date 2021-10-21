Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $751,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

EMR opened at $97.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

