Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

