Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

DHR stock opened at $314.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

