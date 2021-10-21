Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 0.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

