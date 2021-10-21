Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,644 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,736 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of -83.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

