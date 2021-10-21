Woodward Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,523 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,011% compared to the average volume of 183 call options.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. Woodward has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.50.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.