WorkQuest Token (WQT) Reaches Market Cap of $513,793.77

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $513,793.77 and $11,167.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,234,004 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

