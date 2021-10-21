World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.99% of World Acceptance worth $42,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 58.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $176,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,200. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $208.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.54. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

