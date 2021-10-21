World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $209.56

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.56 and last traded at $203.60, with a volume of 11663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.54.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $176,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.