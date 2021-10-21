World Fuel Services (INT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect World Fuel Services to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect World Fuel Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:INT opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in World Fuel Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of World Fuel Services worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

