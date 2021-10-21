WOWswap (WOW) Price Tops $9.88 on Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $9.88 or 0.00015716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $246,416.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00072596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00103556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,730.72 or 0.99825623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.40 or 0.06520334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022504 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

