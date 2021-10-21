Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. On average, analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,719.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $267,141 over the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wrap Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Wrap Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

WRAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

