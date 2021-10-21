Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $62,837.35 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $62,837.35 or 0.99995303 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion and $441.17 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00054826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00050564 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.79 or 0.00690298 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001616 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 221,093 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.