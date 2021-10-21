Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $476.16 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $783.14 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $476.16 or 0.00757855 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00069664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.30 or 1.00004725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.61 or 0.06513847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,487,917 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

