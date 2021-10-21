Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Reaches $793.00 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $793.00 or 0.01253395 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $269,619.39 and $2,062.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00101452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00192176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

