WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.67

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.