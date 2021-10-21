Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WUHN opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Wuhan General Group has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

About Wuhan General Group

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands.

