WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of analysts have commented on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

WW International stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

