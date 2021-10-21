WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.
A number of analysts have commented on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
WW International stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.