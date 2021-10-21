Xend Finance (XEND) One Day Volume Tops $2.73 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00069664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.30 or 1.00004725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.61 or 0.06513847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022541 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

