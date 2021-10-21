Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 1%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 37,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 205,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

About Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF)

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.