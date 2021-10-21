XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.42% of XPO Logistics worth $227,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of XPO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.02. 1,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,425. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

