Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $15.60. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 4,748 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPOF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

