xRhodium (XRC) Trading Up 92.8% Over Last Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 92.8% higher against the US dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $54.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003613 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003293 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00027439 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000675 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003349 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

