Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.20

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $3.06. Xunlei shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 205,408 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $210.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Xunlei alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 1,510.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.