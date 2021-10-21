Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YAMHF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of YAMHF opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.49. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

