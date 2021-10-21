Yamana Gold (AUY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yamana Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

