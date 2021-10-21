Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.05.

YRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.82 and a 52-week high of C$7.88.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

