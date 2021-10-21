Yamana Gold (YRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.82 and a 1 year high of C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YRI. Cormark reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.05.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.