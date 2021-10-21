Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Down 3.4%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 15,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 29,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

YGRAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

