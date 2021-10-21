Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

