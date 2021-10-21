Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

YSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

YSG opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.12. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.