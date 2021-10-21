yearn.finance II Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance II Profile

YFII is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

