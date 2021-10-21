YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,013 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.30% of YETI worth $184,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in YETI by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth $29,056,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in YETI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in YETI by 297.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 251,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 224,868 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,641. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.59. 8,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.53.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

