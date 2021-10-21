YF Link (YFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.12 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for about $429.54 or 0.00681907 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $22.12 million and $534,381.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00045142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00099977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00190416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.