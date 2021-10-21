YFValue One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00099548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00192752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

