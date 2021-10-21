Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46,968.00

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $46,968.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00101937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00187855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.