YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $659,079.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00100336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00190001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

