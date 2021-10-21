Yum! Brands (YUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YUM opened at $125.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.55. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,144 shares of company stock worth $4,162,029. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

