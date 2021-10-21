Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,483 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Yum China worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

