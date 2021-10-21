Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the highest is ($0.96). Yumanity Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,194. The company has a market cap of $93.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

