YUMMY (YUMMY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $183,769.00

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $183,769.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00068573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00071682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,836.79 or 1.00403121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.03 or 0.06488873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022912 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 752,124,650,798 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

