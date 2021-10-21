Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report sales of $917.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $945.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.70 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $779.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

CLH opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $112.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

