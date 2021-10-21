Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce $54.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Cryoport posted sales of $11.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 390.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $220.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $226.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $261.96 million, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $276.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,492 shares of company stock worth $25,819,710. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cryoport by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cryoport by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

