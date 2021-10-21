Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,025,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,722. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

