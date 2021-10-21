Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

LGO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $178,000.

Shares of NYSE LGO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 92,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,458. The company has a market cap of $747.59 million and a P/E ratio of 36.09. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.82.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

