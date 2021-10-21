Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ManTech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANT stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $82.74. 64,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,699. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

