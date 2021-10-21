Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report $15.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.81 million and the highest is $16.80 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $9.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $56.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.37 million to $61.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.84 million, with estimates ranging from $55.44 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTST opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,459.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.