Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

ONCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

