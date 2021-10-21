Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
