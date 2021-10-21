Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). OneSpan posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other OneSpan news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth $171,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter worth $235,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

