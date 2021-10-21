Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

OPRX traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.29. 4,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,156. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.00 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $93.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,159 shares of company stock worth $8,975,506. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

